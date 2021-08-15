Ewelina Adamczak

Home Decor Mobile Concept

Ewelina Adamczak
Ewelina Adamczak
  • Save
Home Decor Mobile Concept figma design search shopping home decor minimalism clean minimal modern concept store furniture app mobile ecommerce home ui
Download color palette

👋 Hey, everyone! Hope you're doing excellent!!

This week I decided to look into how we can make simplify ecommerce and make it as least distracting as possible. For this, I decided on a minimal, modern interface, which gives the user just what they need to search through items and make a purchase.

🤗 Thanks for suppporting! Stay tuned for more projects.

Ewelina Adamczak
Ewelina Adamczak

More by Ewelina Adamczak

View profile
    • Like