Maria Polyanskaya
EPAM Design Russia

Cereal Travel

Maria Polyanskaya
EPAM Design Russia
Maria Polyanskaya for EPAM Design Russia
  • Save
Cereal Travel web website travel article articles design magazine cereal animation ui
Cereal Travel web website travel article articles design magazine cereal animation ui
Download color palette
  1. Cereal Travel_1.mp4
  2. Frame 1140.jpg
  3. Frame 1153.jpg

Hey guys!

I continue create concept for Cereal and share one modest animation ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
EPAM Design Russia
EPAM Design Russia
ۜ\(סּںסּَ`)/ۜ Join the Best Design Team in Russia. Have Fun!

More by EPAM Design Russia

View profile
    • Like