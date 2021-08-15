Lizard man known a maelik

this shot is quite a large piece so I could flesh out some of the details for the character. the red colouring of the horns and underbelly suggest a connection to something supernatural, which is true for the character this was designed for as he has a direct connection to the dead. there is a slight glow affect to help blend some of the colours together. I think the black against the bright red works quite well together further the ominous feeling what may get by looking at him