Blender Foundation Annual Report 2020

I was tasked with coming up with a clean, simple and professional design for the annual report that kept the feeling of the community project that we are. You can check out the full thing on the Blender website blog post.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Designer & Front-end Developer @ Blender in Amsterdam.

