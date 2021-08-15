Frank MacGregor

Victory screen background for a game called Umbra Caelum

Victory screen background for a game called Umbra Caelum game art minimalist art graphic design 2d art
the game featured a more minimalist style, was designed to elude to the idea that while you have succeded, you have only arrived at the next crosswords, the road is far from it's end. I made the character the only coloured object to make him stand out more against the sea of white and black

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
