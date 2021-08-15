Serhii Filonenko

Personal Website Launch!

Serhii Filonenko
Serhii Filonenko
  • Save
Personal Website Launch! design home hero portfolio personal mockup web clean
Download color palette

I'm so excited to launch my personal website! Will upload my favorite cases there. Check it out on https://serhiifilonenko.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Serhii Filonenko
Serhii Filonenko

More by Serhii Filonenko

View profile
    • Like