Direct Messaging

In this design, I chose the implementation of a chat for business correspondence. In the upper panel there are avatars of chat participants, the name of the chat, the number of participants, and the menu.

🟥 Mockup: https://www.ls.graphics/presentation-kit/wooden-iphone-12-pro-mockups

🟧 Icons: https://stratumkit.com/

🟨 Avatars: https://superscene.pro/