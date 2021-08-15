Direct Messaging

Vyacheslav

In this design, I chose the implementation of a chat for business correspondence. In the upper panel there are avatars of chat participants, the name of the chat, the number of participants, and the menu.
🟥 Mockup: https://www.ls.graphics/presentation-kit/wooden-iphone-12-pro-mockups
🟧 Icons: https://stratumkit.com/
🟨 Avatars: https://superscene.pro/

