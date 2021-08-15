Dercio JdS

FIFTY DEGREES - Website concept

Dercio JdS
Dercio JdS
  • Save
FIFTY DEGREES - Website concept dark webdesign website typography creative app branding ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi everyone 👋🏻

Today I present my Work
"FIFTY DEGREES - Website concept"

If you liked it, feel free to leave your comment or Press "L". 😁

Have a project idea? I'am available for collaboration - ✉️ derciojdsd@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Dercio JdS
Dercio JdS

More by Dercio JdS

View profile
    • Like