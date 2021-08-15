Frank MacGregor

skeleton looking for a home

Frank MacGregor
Frank MacGregor
  • Save
skeleton looking for a home game animation game art game pixel 2d pixel
Download color palette

this was drawn on paper first and than drawn digitally, it pixel art but also incorporates a glow effect to create the shadow outline surrounding. it was designed for a player character in a game jam, and is part of a walking animation sprite sheet

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Frank MacGregor
Frank MacGregor

More by Frank MacGregor

View profile
    • Like