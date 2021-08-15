Mason Campbell

DailyUI 090

studentapp university college student web ui ux design app uxui appdesign
DailyUI 090: Create New. From 013, 031, 071, 078, 080, the app for students to plan group work and communicate with classmates. Add a new group or project using the plus button on the groups page. Add information, group members, upload a project outline and even add the apps your team will use to work.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
