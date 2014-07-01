Richard de Ruijter

Surffilm Festival Logo

Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter
  • Save
Surffilm Festival Logo logo surf film movie video festival waves illustrative sunset romantic pastel
Download color palette

Logo for a surf-film festival which will be held in the Netherlands, curious to hear your thoughts. Not quite sure on the type/borders yet.. other than that i'm really happy about the direction so far!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2014
Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter

More by Richard de Ruijter

View profile
    • Like