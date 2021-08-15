ZOOZOOM

Gluau Fruité By MrQ

graphic design identitydesign illustration illustrator
A cover for an artist rapper.
GLUAU is a trap for birds. A scrub with glue. Simple and efficient. Inspired by the artist painter GIUSEPPE ARCIMBOLDO. You see it because there s onlyy fruits to compose the little bird. Draw on photoshop and then vectorised in illustratrator.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
