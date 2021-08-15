Annisa Ayuningtias

Suspended

Annisa Ayuningtias
Annisa Ayuningtias
  • Save
Suspended serene man water underwater character illustration digital drawing illustration digital illustration
Download color palette

Illustration of one of the characters in my personal comic project, "Reaching Ripples".

Annisa Ayuningtias
Annisa Ayuningtias

More by Annisa Ayuningtias

View profile
    • Like