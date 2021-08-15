PurePixel^

Hotelence

Presented logo is for Hotelence, a hotel management company. The logo style is modern, minimalist and classic.

Concept: Combination of H, L & Square.

This logo will be used as an app icon on Android and IOS.

For any inquiries :))
purepixel.info@gmail.com

