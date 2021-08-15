Gideon ostew

Location Tracker | Daily UI 020

Gideon ostew
Gideon ostew
  • Save
Location Tracker | Daily UI 020 daily ui 020 location locationtracker ux ui dailyui design
Download color palette

Daily UI 020

Hi guys, this is my UI concept for Location Tracker.
what do you think? Let me know your feedback.
Don't forget to add ❤️ if you like my work. Thank you.
#DailyUI #020

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Gideon ostew
Gideon ostew

More by Gideon ostew

View profile
    • Like