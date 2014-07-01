Bose Soundboard Ad Unit

Ramóna Udvardi

I designed this piece at Gawker Media's creative shop, Studio@Gawker for Bose's Soundtouch wifi music system.
You can play around with the unit here:
http://studioatgawker.kinja.com/this-interactive-floor-plan-will-change-how-you-listen-1582029719

Developer: Csaba Hoffmann
Art Directors: Justin Cross, Heather Hynes

Posted on Jul 1, 2014
