Bose Soundboard Ad Unit

I designed this piece at Gawker Media's creative shop, Studio@Gawker for Bose's Soundtouch wifi music system.

You can play around with the unit here:

http://studioatgawker.kinja.com/this-interactive-floor-plan-will-change-how-you-listen-1582029719

Developer: Csaba Hoffmann

Art Directors: Justin Cross, Heather Hynes