dovile dalmantaite

MANOritualai.lt cosmetic products labels

dovile dalmantaite
dovile dalmantaite
  • Save
MANOritualai.lt cosmetic products labels minimalistic minimal skincare label skincare label design skincare cosmetic label cosmetics packaging label label design branding
Download color palette

Fresh, nude and feminine - new labels for new innovative products.
Photos by: Asta Černė

dovile dalmantaite
dovile dalmantaite

More by dovile dalmantaite

View profile
    • Like