Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kritika Sharma

Payment Modal UI

Kritika Sharma
Kritika Sharma
  • Save
Payment Modal UI ux pay flow user experience design app design app ui uiux payment app
Download color palette

Hello! 👋

A payment modal UI flow for an amporphous app.

Feedback on this will be appreciated. ✨

Want to see more?
Press «L» and stay tuned!
See you around!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Kritika Sharma
Kritika Sharma

More by Kritika Sharma

View profile
    • Like