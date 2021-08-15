Let me share with you my concept design for a Gym Finder App.

The project: “Find Your Gym” is an online gym finder app that I have designed as part of a portfolio building project. This was an independent project whereby I designed this two page app from ideation to final design.

Apps such as TripAdvisor and Which? have been around for years and have served as a place where users can go to acquire information. “Find Your Gym” is a new app for users looking for their ideal gym locally to them. This is an app for those that move around a lot and are in need of a local gym for their weekend stay.

I appreciate any feedback you have to help me further my learning process ✨