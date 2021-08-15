Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
E-Learning App

E-Learning App classroom study school app minimal ux mobile ui class learn elearning ui
Hello everyone!

This time i want to share a mobile app design for e-learning app
For all 10 screen you can visit my instagram : https://www.instagram.com/zhofrans/?hl=id

Hope you like it, also I'm seeking for any feedback 🥂
Thank you! 🏀

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
