Xenipie

Comedy Night

Xenipie
Xenipie
  • Save
Comedy Night comedy retrocartoon cartoon 30s 1930s retro vintage print poster design logo illustration graphic design characterdesign
Download color palette

I like retro cartoons. In this illustration I am experimenting with style.

Xenipie
Xenipie
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Xenipie

View profile
    • Like