For my first Dribble post, I would like to share my first design that I created using Figma!

The project: Temptation is an online yoga app that I created as part of a portfolio building project. This was an independent project whereby I designed this app from ideation to final design. It aims to be a place where yoga instructors are able to advertise their services in one place and allows clients to book onto a range of online classes.

“Temptation: Online Yoga” has a purpose of allowing fitness fanatics and yoga instructors to come together in one place and easily find a class suited to them. This app will create an organised, easy to use space for people to either advertise their services or find the right service for them… cutting out the endless Google search!

I appreciate any feedback that anyone can give and would like to thank you for taking the time to view my work ✨