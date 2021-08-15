Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Koyali Web and Design: 101 business cards, 20

Koyali Web and Design: 101 business cards, 20 made with figma moo.com minicard business card visit card limited edition self branding stationery freelance web design designer logo portrait photography aurora
HELLO IT’S ME! — On my minicards number 1 to 30, you can see my personal visual identity, but number 20 is special: a portrait photograph shot by my dear Robin Vitre! Follow us on instagram to see our work:
https://www.instagram.com/koya.li
https://www.instagram.com/robinvitre

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://koya.liwww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.fb.me/KoyaliWebDesignwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

