Samsat Online Nasional (SAMOLNAS) Redesign Concept

This is a redesign exploration concept that I did a year ago, trying to improve the interface to make it look fresh and modern.

Previously I've posted a more complete post here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103211341/Samsat-Online-Nasional-%28SAMOLNAS%29-App-Redesign

Just trying to repost in this community, WDYT? Constructive feedbacks are welcome, thanks!

