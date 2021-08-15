Koyali Web and Design: 101 business cards, 21 - 24

SKEWER CODE 🥄📸🌍 — On my minicards number 1 to 30, you can see my personal visual identity, and these four cards show a variant of the front side with my pictogram galaxy added to it and a QR code to access my website instantaneously!

—

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://koya.li • www.instagram.com/koya.li • www.fb.me/KoyaliWebDesign • www.deviantart.com/koyakoya