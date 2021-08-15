Camille Rattoni

Koyali Web and Design: 101 business cards, 25 - 27

Camille Rattoni
Camille Rattoni
  • Save
Koyali Web and Design: 101 business cards, 25 - 27 logo made with figma moo.com minicard business card visit card limited edition self branding stationery freelance web design vector art pictogram icon design aurora synthwave
Download color palette

🦊📖🎀✏️🖥️✨ — On my minicards number 1 to 30, you can see my personal visual identity, and these three are a variant of the front side with my pictogram galaxy added to it.

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://koya.liwww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.fb.me/KoyaliWebDesignwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

Camille Rattoni
Camille Rattoni

More by Camille Rattoni

View profile
    • Like