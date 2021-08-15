zunaira malik

Scary Night

This Scene was painted for an author named Gilbert Murray. In this scene some pets are on board to rescue a friend who is a visually impaired dog and are looking for a shelter because its night time and they are afraid of dog catchers. Dark gloomy atmosphere is creating horror balanced by the bright yellow light coming out of a shelter creating drama

