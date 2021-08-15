Rokas Aleliunas

Casual Dog

Casual Dog grunge texture abstract background animal illustration animal dog illustration dog design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Just doing some casual dogs.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

aka Casual Polar Bear. I create new piece every day.
