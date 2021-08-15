Fabian Minescu

Local Cake Shop Rebranding

Fabian Minescu
Fabian Minescu
  • Save
Local Cake Shop Rebranding graphic design brand identity logo design branding
Download color palette

Logo proposal for a local cake shop with a very long tradition of making home-made cakes.

Logo details:
L - initial letter
Tail - whipped cream on top of most cakes

The color palette is a friendly, esthetic and clean one which reflects a professional brand and good products. Brand that mainly focuses on client's satisfaction.

Part 1 of the whole rebranding project.

more to be continued...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Fabian Minescu
Fabian Minescu
Like