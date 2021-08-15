In this Illustration an ambiance of Children's room is captured with careful selection of colors and by placing daily routine objects in a way that they give an essence of life in the room. Book with no cover is creating a curiosity and the shadow creating from the light from bay window is adding into the drama. Younger siblings are busy playing when the main character is off to read a book under the tree. This scene was illustrated for an author named Rebecca Rainey for her very own book "Planet Blush"