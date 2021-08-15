Jahid Hasan

Shelly's Jam - Packaging / Label Design

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Hire Me
  • Save
Shelly's Jam - Packaging / Label Design food branding food packaging jelly packaging design jelly orange orange jam label design brand identity design branding agency logodesign branding logo jam label design jar mock up jam label design packaging design
Download color palette

Project Inquiry: brandoxideoffice@gmail.com

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Brand identity & UI/UX designer
Hire Me

More by Jahid Hasan

View profile
    • Like