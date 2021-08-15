Monica S

Sign Up Page - UI Design

Monica S
Monica S
  • Save
Sign Up Page - UI Design application design website ui design uxui design sign up page design app productivity app branding ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,

Hope you guys are doing well. Here is another shot. I designed the simple classic "Sign up Page" for websites and applications.

Hope you guys will like it. Try to give me feedback about what you have learned from this and how can I improve it more. Stay tuned for more shots.

Monica S
Monica S

More by Monica S

View profile
    • Like