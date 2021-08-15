Evgeniia Tikhenko

ESSENTIA - Packaging Design. Illustrations.

Evgeniia Tikhenko
Evgeniia Tikhenko
  • Save
ESSENTIA - Packaging Design. Illustrations. body spray design photoshop flowers botanical illustration product design packaging design packaging branding
Download color palette

My portfolio on Behance

ESSENTIA is a new body scent brand that praises simplicity in nature.

The packaging design combines clean, classic form, restricted monochromatic palette, and botanical illustrations.

Evgeniia Tikhenko
Evgeniia Tikhenko

More by Evgeniia Tikhenko

View profile
    • Like