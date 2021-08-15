Apriliyanto

For Sale - Coffee and Chat Logo

For Sale - Coffee and Chat Logo
A combination of chat bubbles and coffee, this logo is very unique and suitable for cafe logos or other coffee businesses.

Interested in buying this logo? Please visit the following link:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=554671

