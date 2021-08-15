Flatline art logo and clean minimalist logo with emblem look

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
A startup of three friends wants to open a coffee cafe in front of a famous college in California, they also want to open two more branches near other famous colleges in the same city.
Before opening cafes, they want a logo that speaks about their smiling nature & a cup of hot coffee. Their idea about the logo is flat, minimalist & an emblem. They also want the logo to reflect the no. of members who started this startup and incorporates with no. branches.
After brainstorming I opened adobe illustrator and picked up a pen tool and started designing the logo.
One of the challenges was to incorporate a hot coffee cup with a smiling face as well as the number of members who started this company and number of branches and blend this into the design in a very elegant, clean, and flat minimalist style. After designing the coffee cup with a smile, I put three vertical lines in the center & that's a sign of hot steam as well as the number of members/branches and put two dots on the lips of the cup which tells us about the boundary line of this startup that it provides services in the same city California. Look at this unique and clean minimalist as well as flat line art logo, the name of the logo and tagline are carefully chosen for giving an emblem look.
Give your valuable feedback on this fabulous minimalist and Flatline art logo.
