Petr Barták

Taurus brand logo

Petr Barták
Petr Barták
  • Save
Taurus brand logo vector design art minimal illustration ilu graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Taurus brand logo created 2019 with AI

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Petr Barták
Petr Barták

More by Petr Barták

View profile
    • Like