Apriliyanto

For Sale - Health News Logo

Apriliyanto
Apriliyanto
  • Save
For Sale - Health News Logo simple vector green logo news logo graphic design sell logo premium logo monogram logo agency advertising health logo clean logo branding brand logo
Download color palette

Plus sign logo with newspaper. This logo is very suitable for companies engaged in health, or can also be used for advertising companies about health.

Interested in buying this logo? Visit the following link:

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=553580

Apriliyanto
Apriliyanto

More by Apriliyanto

View profile
    • Like