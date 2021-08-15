Abhi Adityaksa

Food delivery

Abhi Adityaksa
Abhi Adityaksa
  • Save
Food delivery food delivery mobile ui branding ui ux design app
Download color palette

Hello ✨

How was your day? 😁 this is my new design food delivery application. This app helps you to order and bring your food when you don't want to go to the place.

Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.
Don't forget to Like it ✨ or press button " L "

Follow me on 👩‍🚀
Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Abhi Adityaksa
Abhi Adityaksa

More by Abhi Adityaksa

View profile
    • Like