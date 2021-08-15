Nga Tran

DailyUI 009 - Music Player Design

DailyUI 009 - Music Player Design app music mobile design music player 009 dailyui
Hi guys!
This is my practice of DailyUI Challeng 009
I appreciate all feedback
Thank you!

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
