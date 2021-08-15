Lia 🎧

Redesign a document management view

Lia 🎧
Lia 🎧
  • Save
Redesign a document management view manage file document management system ux design redesign case study ux case study documentation company document file management case study web app system document management ui design table ui website visual design saas dms redesign ui
Download color palette

I took a challenge to redesign a view in this document management system. Check out the whole process here: https://tinyurl.com/case-study-dms (working files included)

Lia 🎧
Lia 🎧

More by Lia 🎧

View profile
    • Like