Ava Williams - Portfolio Concept | UI/UX

Ava Williams - Portfolio Concept | UI/UX
I've been working on UX/UI and interactive design for a portfolio that features a combination of photos and selected typefaces. This concept portfolio UI design is built featuring these specific characteristics. To emphasize the photos and the typefaces in the viewport I wanted to try out an uncommon off-grid layout that matches the brand identity.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
