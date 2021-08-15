Nastia Lana

Illustrations of different sea animals for puzzles

Illustrations of different sea animals for puzzles branding logo animals children illustration character designe packaging graphic design illustration
This work consisted of creating illustrations for puzzles, as well as creating packaging.

