Hassaan Khan

Concept Logo Design For Leo Messi

Hassaan Khan
Hassaan Khan
Hire Me
  • Save
Concept Logo Design For Leo Messi brand clean flat geimetric minimal simple identity branding designer design logo tower eiffel paris france league one psg football soccer
Download color palette

As Leo is in Paris now, What could be a new logo for him? I guess this could be an option.

Looks good?

Looking for a logo design/re-design for your brand? Let's talk! hassaankhan.hello@gmail.com

Peace ✌️

Hassaan Khan
Hassaan Khan
Brand Design | Logo Design | Available for freelance.
Hire Me

More by Hassaan Khan

View profile
    • Like