Tarandeep Singh

Food Delivery App

Tarandeep Singh
Tarandeep Singh
  • Save
Food Delivery App branding mobile app concept presentation food delivery app adobe xd illustration logo graphic design animation 3d ui adobexd design best design clean ui dribbble best shot best
Download color palette

Hello All,
How are you?

I tried creating a Food Delivery app UI. Hope you like it. Please add your comments and feedback.

If you liked this idea of presentation then press L key. Thanks

Follow Me on:
LinkedIn
Instagram

Thanks
Tarandeep Singh

Tarandeep Singh
Tarandeep Singh

More by Tarandeep Singh

View profile
    • Like