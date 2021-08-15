ghazaleh vafaei

Tehran stickers

Tehran stickers illustrator 2d art love tehran buildings azadi square milad tower stickers creative illustration vector illustraion ipadpro procreate cars mockup journal city design sticker
The sticker pack of Tehran the city I love and I live in ;)
Tehran is Iran's largest city and urban area, and the largest city in Western Asia. The city is home to many historic mosques, churches, synagogues and Zoroastrian fire temples.

Rebound of
Design a sticker set inspired by a city you love.
By Dribbble
