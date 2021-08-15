Beni Ruiz

Darwin's Birthday 🎂🦜

This is an animation about my pet and dear friend Darwin, the sun conure. I think (not really sure 😅) he's 7 years old, sometimes is really noisy but is an amazing and really smart animal, and most important, is my friend. Hope you like it, guys!

