Risa Media - Anime News Website Redesign Concept

Hi world,
Continuing on my design concept for anime news website design concept, this week I wanted to do a web design concept for Risa Media website (risamedia.com).

In this design I focused on the image as a whole rather for exerpt text as Risa Media has an unique article approach.

Feel free to give feedback for my first web design ^^)

*All right belongs to Risa Media, other third party content belong to their respective owner.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
