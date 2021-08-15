Orchid Finger-153

Name: Butterfly (left)

Gesture: Self-pointing (point to yourself)

Note: It is used when it is a generic name, such as when Liu Yingchun said: "I am Liu Yingchun" in the Chinese opera play "Fenhewan".

名称：蝶姿（左）

手势：自指式（指己）

说明：通名时用之，如中国戏曲剧目《汾河湾》柳迎春说：“奴柳迎春”时，即用此式。

-

Name: Hu Rui (right)

Gesture: outward finger

Explanation: When Du Liniang sings: "荼靡外烟丝醉软 (meaning the willows are like smoke, the air is like a drunk beauty, and the waist is soft.)", this style is used.

名称：护蕊（右）

手势：外指式

说明：在中国戏曲剧目《游园》杜丽娘唱：“荼靡外烟丝醉软”时，即用此式。