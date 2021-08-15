Wang KongKong

Orchid Finger-153

Orchid Finger-153 chinese peking opera traditional opera chinese culture 中国传统 传统文化 戏曲手势 戏曲 京剧 手 兰花指 3d c4d 梅兰芳 中国风 illustration china design
Name: Butterfly (left)
Gesture: Self-pointing (point to yourself)
Note: It is used when it is a generic name, such as when Liu Yingchun said: "I am Liu Yingchun" in the Chinese opera play "Fenhewan".
名称：蝶姿（左）
手势：自指式（指己）
说明：通名时用之，如中国戏曲剧目《汾河湾》柳迎春说：“奴柳迎春”时，即用此式。
Name: Hu Rui (right)
Gesture: outward finger
Explanation: When Du Liniang sings: "荼靡外烟丝醉软 (meaning the willows are like smoke, the air is like a drunk beauty, and the waist is soft.)", this style is used.
名称：护蕊（右）
手势：外指式
说明：在中国戏曲剧目《游园》杜丽娘唱：“荼靡外烟丝醉软”时，即用此式。

