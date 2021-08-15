Travel App Bosnia Lens

Hello Dribbbles,👋

This is my travel app design (Bosnia Lens)

you can check the app from google playhttps://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bosnialens&hl=en&gl=US

Also From apple store

https://apps.apple.com/ae/app/bosnia-lens/id1553044862

What is your opinion?

Share your thoughts and don’t forget to have your apple a day!

***********

Press the Like button or 'L' to show some love ❣️

----------------

https://twitter.com/SamarLaqta

https://www.behance.net/samarfayezb191/projects

https://www.instagram.com/uxsamar/