Bridge logo

Bridge logo gender identity heart bridge transgender gender ui design brand design graphicdesign brand identity visualidentity logodesign branding logo
Logo breakdown– The hidden meaning behind Bridge's logo

View full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124655045/Bridge-UXUI-Mobile-App-%28Bachelor-Thesis%29

